Artist donates card design

A Wetherby artist has donated a design for children’s charity Action Medical Research to use in their Christmas card campaign.

The annual fundraiser was initially set up in in 2012 and Helen Morgan, is one of this year’s contributing artists.

“It really means a lot to me,” said the owner of Just A Little Note.

“I am only a small company (one woman band really) and to be chosen from so many artists is a real honour.

“Knowing the money raised will be helping such a good cause is the icing on the cake.”

This year there are nine different designs, with each pack of five costing £3.50, plus postage and packaging. Buy at: https://www.action.org.uk/christmas-cards.