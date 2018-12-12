Art feature on tour to raise awareness of domestic abuse

A Harrogate family law firm’s partnership with a charity which helps victims of domestic abuse is raising awareness and boosting fundraising.

Jones Myers and IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) have hosted an art installation - In Her Shoes - which features 100 pair of shoes to symbolically represent the 100 plus women killed every year in the UK by their current or ex-partners.

Launched at York Minster, the pioneering display, created by artists Mim Robson, has been seen by hundreds of people. It has toured Northallerton, Skipton and Jones Myers’ Harrogate office at Windsor House, where almost £250 was raised from donations and home-made cakes.

The centrepiece comprises a poem by poet Hannah Davies which has been inspired by the words of domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors.

Jones Myers founder Peter Jones said: “It’s extremely positive that this powerful tribute is attracting interest and generating questions from so many people who view the display.”

“The devastating effects of domestic abuse on victims are something we witness at first hand as a specialist family law firm and we’re delighted the exhibition will be seen by even more people.”

Rose Merritt, IDAS business development manager, added: “The installation is timely following a recent announcement that domestic abuse offences have increased in North Yorkshire across the last year.

“Many people viewing it say they did not realise the disturbing scale of the issue. A big thank you to Hannah Davies, Mim Robson and our sponsors, Jones Myers, for their ongoing support of this moving tribute.”

IDAS is the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire whose services include refuge accommodation, community-based support, peer mentoring, group work and access to a free, confidential out-of-hours helpline. For more information on IDAS visit idas.org.uk.

Pictured are: Jones Myers partner, Sarah Dickinson, founder Peter Jones, and Rose Merritt (kneeling) from IDAS.