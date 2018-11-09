Armistice 2018: Your guide to the events of WW1 remembrance across Harrogate District this weekend

Here is a list of the main events across the Harrogate District which have been organised this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the World War One Armistice.

Remembrance crosses and poppies have been left at the Harrogate War Memorial.

HARROGATE

November 11: Remembrance parade and ceremony at the War Memorial starting at 10.50am, followed by a Remembrance Sunday service in St Peter’s Church.

November 11: Remembrance Service at Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, Stonefall at 1.30pm.

November 11: Parish Mass of Remembrance at St Wilfrid’s Church from 10am and the Festival Chorus singing Faure’s Requiem at 5pm.

November 11: Remembrance Day concert held in aid of Royal British Legion and Harrogate International partnerships at Harrogate Grammar School from 7pm - 9.30pm. Tickets on the door, adults £8 and under 16s, £5.

November 11: Morning worship in Bilton with an act of remembrance; St John’s at 10am and St Luke’s, 10.30am.

November 11: Starbeck parade and small Remembrance service at 3pm.

RIPON

November 8 -10: Remembrance Light Show on the West End of Ripon Cathedral from 6-10pm. On Saturday from 6-7.30pm and 9.15-10pm.

November 9 and 10: Commemorative concert in remembrance of fallen heroes. Bless ‘Em All at Ripon Amateur Operatic Society Hall in Allhallowgae on Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

November 11: At 6am a lone piper from the Air Training Corps will play Battle’s Over at Ripon Cathedral.

November 11: Act of Remembrance at Ripon Spa Gardens, followed by two minutes silence, laying of wreaths and a parade to the Cathedral, starting at 10.45am.

November 11: Service of Remembrance at Ripon Cathedral with Civic and Military Parade from 11.40am-1pm.

November 11 : Ringing of bells to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice at Ripon Cathedral from 12.40–1.45pm.

BIRSTWITH

November 11: Armistice Centenary at St James’ Church. Service of Remembrance is taking place at 10.50am.

At 11am bugler Amy Shepherd will play the Last Post.

KILLINGHALL

November 11: At 10am at St Thomas’s Church, Otley Road, there will be a Service of Remembrance open to all.

PANNAL/ BURN BRIDGE

November 11: Saint Robert’s Church will be holding a service with Communion at 9.15am to include an act of remembrance.

There will be a 6pm Evensong Service at Saint Robert’s Church with a remembrance focus. The annual Remembrance Service at the Memorial Hall will include the two minute silence at 11am and the customary reading of the list of names of the fallen.

KNARESBOROUGH

November 11: The Remembrance Service will take place at St John’s Church, starting at 9.30am. This will be followed by a parade from Station Road to the War Memorial in the Castle grounds for a short service and two minutes silence at 11am.

At 6.45pm at the Castle grounds there will be a beacon lighting ceremony as part of the ‘Battle’s Over’ tribute. The town crier will then give ‘A Cry for Peace around the World’. The ceremony will conclude at 7.30pm.

SCOTTON

November 11: Armistice Centenary Commemoration service at Methodist Church followed by a wreath laying and sounding of Last Post at the war memorial in St Thomas’s Churchyard at 11am.

NIDDERDALE

Until November 12: Special First World War pop-up exhibition at the Museum about the Nidderdale men who fought in First World War. Room 10 of the Museum.

November 11: The Royal British Legion invite all parishioners and visitors to join them at the War Memorial in the Park, Pateley Bridge on Remembrance Sunday for their Parade and Service. Be in the park by 10.40am.



November 11: Nidderdale Branch of The Royal British Legion’s Annual Service of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church, Greenhow at 6.30pm.

DARLEY

November 11: Special Remembrance Day service and concert by the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Prize Band at Darley Memorial Hall from 2pm. Admission is free.

SUMMERBRIDGE/

DACRE BANKS

Until November 17: Exhibition in Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks for the Centenary commemorating those who were missing from the church and community 100 years ago. Ten ‘There but not there’ silhouettes sit in the pews giving the haunting impression of ‘absences’ in the church and community.

The exhibition is free.

November 11: Service commences at the Cenotaph at Summerbridge at 10.15am with the reciting of names, laying of wreaths and the Last Post, before continuing the Remembrance service at Holy Trinity Church.

GREWELTHORPE

Silhouette of ‘Tommy Atkins’, the iconic First World War figure will be placed in the churchyard at St James’ as part of the ‘There but Not There’ campaign.

November 11: St James’ Church Annual Service of Remembrance.

KIRKBY MALZEARD

November 9: 100 lanterns will be lit during the Primary School Remembrance Service. There will be a two minute silence and a bugle will sound.

November 11: Service of Remembrance begins at 10.30am at St Andrew’s church. Wreaths will be placed at the War Memorials at St Andrews church and the church of St Oswald and Cuthbert in Winksley .

MASHAM

November 9: St Mary’s Church, performing ‘Land Fit For Heroes’ at 7.30pm. Tickets £7 adults, £2 Under 16’s. Available from Masham Community Office.

Proceeds in aid of Military Charity.

WETHERBY

November 11: Wetherby remembrance will be held at 10.45am. Gather at Bridgefoot. 11am Act of Remembrance. 11.30am Remembrance service at St James’ Church.

BOSTON SPA

November 11: Following a community service at St Marys Parish Church (commencing 10am) the congregation will walk down the High Street to the War Memorial where the Act Of Remembrance will take place.

CLIFFORD

November 11: At 6am, a lone bagpiper will play Battle’s O’er beneath St Edward’s Church tower. At 10.50am there will be a short act of remembrance at the war memorial. At 6.55pm, The Last Post will be sounded at northways field. At 7.05pm, the bells of St Edward’s and St Luke’s will sound to mark the Armistice.

SPOFFORTH

November 11: Service of Remembrance at 10.55am. At 6.55pm on Castle Field, the Last Post will be sounded, the names of the fallen read and the lighting of the First World War Beacons of Light to signify the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.

TOCKWITH

November 11: Remembrance Service at 10.50am. The two minutes silence will be observed at 11am.

November 11: Tockwith church will remember and honour the fallen heroes of war through Battle’s Over by ringing the bells at 7.05pm.