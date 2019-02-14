Are you using your vote? Ripon City Plan referendum day arrives

Well, today's the day - the day that Ripon residents vote to have their say on whether they support the city's neighbourhood plan.

If more than 50 per cent of the Ripon residents who vote, vote in favour of the plan, it will be formally adopted and used by Harrogate Borough Council to consider all planning applications in the Ripon parish

The large document is the culmination of more than seven years of research and consultation with residents. The plan started to evolve in October 2011 when five Ripon organisations - Ripon City Council, the Greater Ripon Improvement Partnership, Ripon Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Ripon Civic Society and the Chapter of Ripon Cathedral - came together to seek Harrogate Borough Council’s support in requesting Government to add Ripon to its list of places wishing to prepare a neighbourhood plan.

It contains a raft of policies around issues such as housing, community facilities, and strengthening the city centre as a meeting place of choice - haven't made your mind up yet about which way to vote? Click here to read the plan in full.

Ripon Gazette reporter Finola Fitzpatrick will be at Ripon leisure centre tonight, from 10.15pm until midnight to bring you live reports from the vote count and referendum result.