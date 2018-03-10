Appeal to support Marie Curie fundraising this weekend

Snow storms and freezing temperatures have made it difficult for Marie Curie volunteers to collect as many donations from across Yorkshire, putting the charity’s biggest annual fundraising campaign – the Great Daffodil Appeal – at risk of missing its £264,000 target during March.

As the dedicated team of nurses steps out whatever the weather, they urgently need the support of people from across the county to ensure that vital fundraising continues - so that the charity can keep on providing care for people suffering a terminal illness.

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: “This latest bout of wintery weather created havoc for us. We had to cancel many of our street and supermarket collections in a bid to ensure our dedicated volunteers stay safe.

"This, coupled with the fact that members of the public are staying warm at home means that the amount we’ve been able to collect over the last week has been reduced dramatically. Which is why we’re putting out this urgent appeal for people to make a donation at Morrison’s in Ripon or Boroughbridge this weekend. Our nurses do a sterling job whatever the weather, caring for people with a terminal illness in the comfort of their own home but we can only continue to do this with your support.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest fundraising campaign held every March. The charity invites people to make a donation in exchange for a daffodil pin, and is hoping to get more people than ever wearing a daffodil despite the weather.