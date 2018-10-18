Appeal for young musicians

Calling all young musicians! The closing date for the Ripon Young Musicians of the Year 2018 competition is approaching fast – entries must be received by Friday 26 October.

Ripon Young Musicians of the Year is billed as ‘a celebration of all young musicians in the area’ and aims to encourage the musical talent of young people who live, are at school or have private music lessons within 15 miles of the centre of Ripon.

The 2018 competition takes place on the evening of Friday 16 November and throughout Saturday 17 November, at St John’s Church, Sharow, and all young players and singers are encouraged to put in their entries now.

A spokesman for the event said: “Ripon Young Musicians of the Year has seven classes that offer an opportunity for players and singers at any level, from beginners to highly-accomplished musicians, to perform to an appreciative audience.

“The classes include a popular ‘Two Skills’ class, where competitors can show their abilities on two instruments, or on instrument and voice, and an ensemble class of groups of from two to ten musicians.

“Everyone who enters the competition is given a certificate, and winners receive cash prizes as well as cups and medals.”

Visit www.rymy.co.uk for full information and to access entry forms.