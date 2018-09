This ia a spacious 3/4 bedroomed duplex apartment situated in a quiet yet highly convenient location in the favoured Duchy area of Harrogate.

It is well planned over two floors, and features a security‐controlled entrance door, breakfast kitchen, dining room, spacious sitting room with gas fire, wc, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a further bedroom, house bathroom and to the second floor there is a large double bedroom and a further bathroom.

Contact Knight Frank, 01423 535377.