An inspiration to us all: Harrogate's Cameron Osburn is selected for national cerebral palsy football team

Just when you thought Cameron Osburn had achieved it all, he’s pushed himself even further and reached new amazing heights - having just been selected for England’s under-21 cerebral palsy team.

As the founder of Adversity United, a Harrogate football club for children with disabilities, 18-year-old Cameron has inspired so many to follow their dreams, and now he’s a role model on a national scale.

Even before he found out that he’d been successful, Cameron said the training and selection process is something he will never forget.

Cameron said: “This was definitely the best experience in my football career so far. I enjoyed the entire experience and it was truly amazing learning from the England cerebral palsy coaches and having the opportunity to train and play alongside England’s cerebral palsy team. The experience is something I will never forget. And I hope this inspires others who have faced adversity in sport that you can reach your potential, and achieve your dreams if you persevere.”

Cameron’s proud mum Clair, said: “We are all just so incredibly proud of him, his achievements, and how he inspires others.” Since Cameron set up Adversity United with his family and supporters, the club has been a huge success - players have grown in confidence and achieved other amazing footballing dreams.

Cameron has been totally committed to ensuring that no one who has a disability is made to feel sidelined. Cameron, and Adversity United, have a won a staggering number of awards in only a short space of time - including Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars, Yorkshire Young Achievers awards, and Children of Courage awards.

Cameron would like to thank everyone who has supported him - the players, coaches and families at Adversity United, businesses who have got behind him, and all the other community groups and organisations who have given him so much encouragement.