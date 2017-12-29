An evening with Sir Gary

The man who brought the Tour de France to Yorkshire is heading to Ripon Grammar School in February to tell how he did it.

Welcome to Yorkshire tourism boss, Sir Gary Verity, first thought of bagging the world’s largest annual sporting event for the county one morning seven years ago, while he was shaving.

“Four years later, two million spectators turned out to watch as the Grand Depart showcased Yorkshire’s stunning scenery to the world. The rest is history,” said a spokesman for the school’s Parents’ Association which is staging the evening.

“Sheep farmer Sir Gary, who went on to create a legacy with the annual Tour de Yorkshire, which has encouraged thousands of people to get into cycling, will explain how he made it all happen.”

The evening with Sir Gary, on Thursday February 8 at 7.30pm, will finish with a question and answer session and all money raised will go towards School funds. Tickets 01765 602647.