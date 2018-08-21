Alarm as sinkhole opens in Ripon city centre: Residents react

Ripon residents have spoken of their alarm at a sinkhole appearing in the city centre this morning.

Ripon's previously been described as "the sinkhole capital of the UK" in a Channel 5 series, but for residents living near to the sinkhole that opened up behind Sainsbury's this morning, this one was too close for comfort.

One resident said: "It concerns me that the city centre, which has lasted this long, is now starting to show signs of subsidence. Hopefully it won't be the start of something worse.

"It's really scary considering how many sinkholes have happened over the last few years - Magdalens, the leisure centre, and now this. And they've all been pretty close to where I live.

"I'm in rented accommodation, so thankfully we don't have to think about the financial side of it, but it's still worrying obviously. We've noticed more cracks pop up in our walls over the seven years we've been in the house."

Supermarket evacuated as sinkhole opens up in Ripon

Customers and staff were evacuated from Sainsbury's this morning. A structural engineer has been called to assess the depth of the sinkhole, which has appeared in a rear alleyway.

Police have cordoned off sections of the area, and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been on the scene.

Harrogate Borough Council's emergency planning team have arrived.

A council spokesperson said: "I think the sinkhole is fairly sizeable for it to cause sufficient concern to call out a structural engineer."