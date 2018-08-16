Adversity United grant on target

A grant from the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation will help young people with physical and mental disabilities continue to develop their football skills.

The grant has been made to Adversity United, a club established by 17-year-old Cameron Osburn, from Harrogate, to promote football for disabled youngsters.

Cameron, who has cerebral palsy, plays for the North East CP team and is aiming for the national team.

He started Adversity United in Harrogate last year to provide playing and training opportunities for primary school children to allow them to build their self confidence ready for the step into secondary education. He leads coaching sessions every week.

The grant will go towards funding additional training and coaching skills.

Cameron left Harrogate Grammar School this year and is aiming for a career in sports coaching.

He said: “This grant will enable us to reach even more children as well as improving our skills in coaching them.”

Adversity United has also been supported by Harrogate Town FC, which had provided kit and training opportunities, working with Cameron.

Managing Director Garry Plant said the club was delighted to support more opportunities for disabled youngsters, not only in football but in sport as a whole.

To apply for a grant, simply visit http://www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/how-to-apply.html