A59 closed both ways after serious crash

The A59 is closed both ways after a serious crash.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed at 9.50pm that officers are currently on the scene.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Air ambulance and the fire service are also on the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Andy Creasey asked people to avoid the area.

On Twitter, Mr Creasy said: "Currently on scene of a serious RTC on the A59 just outside Skipton. Please avoid the area as the road will be closed for some time whilst crews from #Skipton, Harrogate and Ripon from the fire service and North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance undertake our work."