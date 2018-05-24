'A sad day': Harrogate reacts to Norse closure:

It was obvious the shock announcement that one -of Harrogate's most creative and best-loved restaurants would lead to some sort of reaction but the sadness expressed online by many Harrogate food lovers has taken us by surprise.
Although Norse released a blog post in early January explaining the challenges the restaurant was facing that was widely read within the industry that prompted food critic Jay Rayner to lend his support and resulted in a positive Sunday Times review by Marina O’Loughlin it turned out to be not enough to save it.
Among the many Facebook posts and tweets were the following:
Best Restaurants ☎️ @FavouriteTables
We are sad to report that Norse Restaurant #Harrogate has closed with immediate effect #today 24th
Lesley Elsie Bland
Absolute travesty
Caroline Barr
Such a pity - great food.
Nicky @rankamateur
Gutted to hear about @EatNorse Lovely food, place and people. Made a recent birthday party very special. RT @BigHospitality:
And a less sympathetic one...
Paul Barker
If Greggs ever closes then it's time to worry!
In better news for Harrogate food and drink lovers, Paul Rawlinson's other Harrogate spot, the highly popular Baltzersens cafe in Oxford Street, is continuing for business as normal!