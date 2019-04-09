'A great honour and huge privilege' - Dean of Ripon reacts to appointment as Deputy Lieutenant for North Yorkshire

"A great honour and a huge privilege" are just some of the heartfelt words that have been used by the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, to describe his appointment as a Deputy Lieutenant for North Yorkshire.

The Dean said he has always been very impressed by the way in which the role of the Lord Lieutenant and wider lieutenancy has been used to provide a focus for unity in the region, bringing people together for the common good.

This is something that the Dean is very passionate about, and during his time at Ripon Cathedral - serving the city, county and region, he has tirelessly championed the importance of working together in partnership.

He said he feels honoured to have been asked by the Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Johanna Ropner, to assist her in her duty as the Queen's official representative across the county.

The Dean said: "I am extremely grateful to the Lord Lieutenant for inviting me to take up this post, it's very gracious of her. At the Cathedral, we have always worked hard to support the Lord Lieutenant and the lieutenancy, as we see it as providing an important service to the whole county.

"It strengthens the regional community, and I'm keep to support that, and do everything I can to assist the Lord Lieutenant. It's a joy to have this opportunity, and it's very humbling as well."

The Dean has spearheaded the vision for a 21st Century cathedral, through the Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign - with a raft of exciting plans in the pipeline to develop the historic building and its facilities.

Under his leadership, there has also been a great emphasis on "growing God's kingdom," and creating a stronger sense of community ownership at Ripon Cathedral.

The Dean is also a trustee of Saint Michael's Hospice, and the Chair of Ripon Together - a city-wide partnership organisation that delivers projects benefiting both Ripon residents and visitors.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration has also been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant, alongside Christopher Legard, who lives at and manages Scampston Hall near Malton, and Helen Collin, who is a founding director, and latterly CEO, of Investis, a digital communications company.

Countess Charlotte Peel, who is involved in charity work both nationally and locally, and volunteers weekly at the Citizens Advice Bureau in Ripon as an advisor, has also been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant.

The Countess was appointed to the Council of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust in 1999. She is a trustee for a number of important charitable organisations, including the Lord Barnby Foundation, a grant-giving trust, Herriot Hospice Homecare and Countryside Learning, which seeks to connect children and their teachers to the countryside.