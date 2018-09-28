A blooming marvellous achievement!

Film Friday, well it was for me last week when I spent around five hours being filmed by Gordon Ramsay’s TV production company. The filming was being done for a pilot TV show which the TV executives of the company will decide whether to commission for a series of programmes.

I cannot give anything away about the programme but if it gets the go-ahead it will all be very positive and have a feelgood factor. During a break from filming I met up with our constituency MP Julian Smith.

Along with Kirsty Shepherd and Tim Ledbetter I met up with Mr Smith to have photographs taken with him celebrating the success Pateley Bridge achieved in the Yorkshire in Bloom competition. Mr Smith had supported the Pateley Bridge in Bloom group with its entry this year.

Later the same day I broke off filming again to have photographs taken in Pateley Bridge with nine cyclists who were doing the coast to coast cycle route. The nine were from Gleeds of Leeds, an international firm of surveyors and those taking part where doing it to raise money jointly for the Candlelighters and Mind charities.

I was able to provide the riders with an energy boost by giving them some sweets and I made a donation towards their worthy fundraiser. Friday came to a close when the film crew who had been filming at our shop packed up to head back down south.

The crew took sweets for staff at their head office including the aptly-named super sours. I can guarantee if the main man at Ramsay studios tries one, he will use the expletive he is well known for!

On Sunday I went along to Ripley Village Hall where I met up with walkers who had just completed a walk from Knaresborough Castle to Ripley Castle. The walk was to help raise money and the profile of Dementia Forward which is a charity supporting families in Yorkshire affected by the condition. It was fantastic that over 100 people had supported the walk.

Sunday evening, the Pateley Bridge in Bloom group held a celebration pie and peas supper at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church. The celebration was following Pateley Bridge being announced as the best village in Yorkshire in the In Bloom competition.

The event was hosted by Father Mike Walsh and some of his parishioners. Father Mike and I, as Chairman of the In Bloom group, thanked to everyone, including the Nidderdale Cubs who had come along with their leader Neil Thompson.

Monday was a big day for Nidderdale and this year the weather could not have been better for Show day! It was a sunny day meaning sunglasses were the order of the day rather than Wellies! The beautiful weather meant that the crowds turned up for this annual traditional country show creating a wonderful friendly atmosphere.

I was honoured and delighted to have been invited by Don Leeming, the President of the Nidderdale Agricultural Show, to join him for lunch on the day (Don is featured as this week’s Nidderdale Voices). I was accompanied by my wife Gloria and we thoroughly enjoyed the show in great company with fantastic hospitality.

On Tuesday evening I chaired the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade meeting at the Methodist Church where I announced a number of exciting plans for Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale. As of October 28, we will have two new electric buses dedicated for service on the number 24 route to Pateley Bridge. Harrogate bus company should be applauded for the initiative and supported by people using the service.