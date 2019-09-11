£9m funding for Tadcaster flood work

Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme has been pledged £9million of £62.35m Government funding announced this week for communities across England.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers declared the new round of investment on Tuesday for communities across Yorkshire, Cumbria, the North East and the South East of England.

The funding, which as well as helping develop existing flood defences, will boost economic regeneration and increase prosperity in those areas. Many of the 13 projects are in communities which suffered from devasting flooding during winter 2015.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “Events this summer have shown that investing in flood risk management is more important than ever, and this funding builds on our long-standing £2.6 billion commitment to better protect 300,000 homes from flooding and coastal erosion over six years.”

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency and UK Commissioner on the Global Commission on Adaptation said: “We will work closely with these communities to design and build projects which not only reduce flood risk but which also benefit wildlife and the local economy for decades to come.”

Devasting flooding on Boxing Day, 2015 led to the collapse of Tadcaster’s bridge over the River Wharfe and businesses and homes extensively damaged.