5 scenic spots to visit in the North of England by train this Autumn

The North of England has a multitude of towns, cities and villages that are perfect for a day out, or even a weekend away.

From popular tourist spots, to bustling cities to countryside havens, there’s plenty of scenic spots to visit via rail.

Cumbria & the Lake District

Cumbria and the Lake District offers a countryside escape and is a great place for outdoor activities and rural walks.

Travel by train and truly soak up the beauty of the lakes on a solo trip or with friends and family.

Kendal

Kendal is a picturesque market town known by many as the gateway to the Southern Lake District.

With two castles, two museums and a multitude of historical buildings and cobbled lanes, Kendal offers a perfect countryside get away with scenic views and lots to do.

Knaresborough

The pretty town of Knaresborough has multitude of medieval streets and stone staircases that weave their way up and down the hill.

Take a stroll by the river, visit the Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, or experience the magical charms of Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well.

York

This historic city has plenty of places to explore, making it a great place to visit with the family.

From the Shambles to the Minster to the Dungeons, York has a wealth of winding streets, historic gems and architectural wonders to discover.

Harrogate

Visit the scenic North Yorkshire town of Harrogate and explore everything it has to offer. Visit the popular Betty's Cafe Tea Rooms or stroll through 14 acres of tranquility at Valley Gardens.

Northern Rail special offer

Hop on and off all day long. Kids go half price (children 5-15 years inclusive).

To qualify for this special offer, simply collect 3 tokens from your local newspaper on participating dates, complete the correct online form, download and print the form and buy your tickets from any staffed ticket office.

You can travel anywhere on the Northern network using Northern services. Hop on and off all day long. Depending on your home station, you can visit Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Southport, Sheffield, York and more with Northern.

Three tokens allow you to buy up to 4 Northern only Day Ranger tickets or Weekend Rover tickets which must all be used on the same day or weekend (depending on the ticket chosen). Travel is available between 24 September and 25 November 2018.

For more information visit: northernrailway.co.uk/jpress

