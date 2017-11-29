£40,000 Budget support announced for memorial garden and community centre at Dishforth Airfield

A community centre and memorial garden at Dishforth Airfield has been given a £40,000 boost in this year’s Budget to support members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith has welcomed the announcement that the 6 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps have been given funding to develop their memorial garden project, which remembers and honours those who served in the regiment.

Mr Smith said: “I am glad that this Government is championing causes that will make a real difference to those dedicated to serving their country, and I am particularly pleased that we are able to support those in our area who are involved with the Armed Forces.”

Padre James Harding, who has worked hard to help secure the funding, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the grant from the Libor fund. This is a great opportunity for the regiment and the local community to follow on from the success of our award-winning memorial garden project last year.

“This funding will allow the community to develop the memorial garden, as well as create other community spaces near the camp that we hope will bring life and colour to the families and service personnel.”

Last year more than 600 school children took part in the regiment’s gardening project, and this latest funding will help to continue their engagement with the wider community.

Ideas for developing the project include creating a kitchen garden to encourage people to come and grow their own vegetables, and inviting community groups to have even more involvement.

Mr Harding said: “We are really excited to see how we can move the project forward, to engage even more with the community.

“We had our first Remembrance parade in the garden this year, I think it was really special for the soldiers and volunteers to stand in that space to see what they have created.

“For a couple of families in particular, having the garden has really helped them to know that their loved ones are not forgotten, and that they are still a part of the regiment family.”

The regiment’s show garden, A Homecoming Prayer, won gold at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show this year, and was commissioned following their return from being stationed in Germany.

Mr Harding said: “We wanted to create a spiritual home for the regiment, and have a focal point for memorials and Remembrance. We are keen to hear from anyone who would like to be involved in this project.”