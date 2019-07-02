30 years of Wetherby in Bloom

A new plaque was unveiled to mark the 30th anniversary of Wetherby in Bloom last Saturday.

Town Mayor and Mayoress Coun Galan and Sandra Moss revealed the plaque in the new Anchor Garden at the Cluster of Nuts in the town.

Chairman of the award-winning Wetherby in Bloom Margaret Dabell said: “The garden is maturing nicely and full of colour, a joy for residents and visitors alike.

“The Mayor praised the work of the In Bloom volunteers in creating a spectacular new feature for Wetherby.”

A special cake was cut at the Town Hall where visitors could view the many photographs, albums, certificates and digital picture displays, documenting 30 years of the In Bloom work in the town.

Margaret added: “Volunteers and visitors enjoyed a cake and a cuppa and the chance to chat over shared achievements over the past 30 years.”