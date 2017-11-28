30 Ripon Road, Harrogate - £765,000

Is this six-bedroom house, within walking distance of Harrogate town centre, your dream home?
It includes a sitting room, dining room, breakfast room, kitchen. At lower ground floor level there are three rooms.
To the first floor is a principal bedroom, guest bedroom, bedroom three/study and a house bathroom. There are three further bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor. There is also a detached garage.
Contact Carter Jonas 01423 523423.
