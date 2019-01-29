25 Blind Lane, Knaresborough - £625,000

This impressive five-bedroom property was built in 2012 and has the advantage of the remainder of a ten-year guarantee.

The house, which extends to over 2,600 square feet, includes a modern kitchen and bathroom fittings, integrated ventilation system, ceiling speakers for music/entertainment system, double glazing, gas central heating and solar panels providing an income of about £600 per annum. There is ample parking, double garage and gardens. Contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531 or sales@verityfrearson.co.uk