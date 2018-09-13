183 Wetherby Road, Harrogate - £375,000

Agents Beadnall Copley say this is a fantastic semi-detached family home, offering modern and light accommodation, on the popular south side of Harrogate with amenities in walking distance.

It boasts high quality fittings throughout the property including entrance hall, sitting room with bay window, dining room and kitchen, master bedroom and two further double bedrooms and a “beautiful” house bathroom. Outside there is a private gated bloc-paved driveway and to the rear is a landscaped garden. Contact Beadnall Copley on 01423 503500.