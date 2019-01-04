12 things you can do in 2019 to help keep your family, your home and North Yorkshire safe

North Yorkshire is one of the safest places in the country but we mustn’t be complacent. North Yorkshire Police has compiled 12 different things you should familiarise yourself with to keep you, your home and your loved ones safe in 2019.

Is your car winter ready?

Christmas is over but the worst of the winter weather could still be on its way – have you checked that your car is ready? Take the force’s simple five-minute test to see if your vehicle is ready for cold conditions.

Beat the burglars

Do you always make sure that your valuables are out of sight of prying eyes and do you keep your doors locked – even when you are home? Many crimes happen on the spur of the moment, with thieves often taking advantage of an open window or valuables left on display in a car. However, by taking a few simple steps, you can avoid many of these crimes.

Parental controls: on

Did you give your children a new smart phone or device for Christmas? Paedophiles target children online by pretending to be someone else. Make sure parental controls are on all of your children’s devices and talk to them about staying safe online.

Hello… I’m calling from your bank

Just because someone knows some personal details such as your name and address or your mother’s maiden name – it does not mean they are genuine. Remember, the police or your bank will never ask you to withdraw money to aid an investigation; ask you to lie about why you are withdrawing money or send someone to your home to collect cash, PIN, cards or cheque books.

It can happen to anyone

When many people hear the word stalking they still think of a stranger lurking in the shadows or a delusional fan following a celebrity. Whilst these cover some stalking scenarios they are by no means the majority. If you or someone you know is persistently receiving unwanted contact from another individual that is causing you, or them, to feel distressed or live in fear then please report it.

Cuckooing

Has there been an increase in callers to your neighbour’s property recently? Are their windows covered or curtains closed for long periods? Please look out for the signs of cuckooing in your neighbourhood. This is where drug dealers from out of the area use threats to take over the home of a vulnerable person, often drug users, or someone with a mental or physical disability, single mum or sex worker.

999 or 101?

Lost your keys, missed your train or has your local take away closed early? Unfortunately, people often call 999 to report incidents such as these however calls of this nature could stop a genuine emergency from getting through. So, please help North Yorkshire Police to help you and only dial 999 in an emergency.

What is Dot Peen?

Is your New Year’s resolution to get fit or finish the DIY jobs around the house? Next time you dig the bike or your tools out of the garage, speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team about getting them Dot Peen security marked for free. They can also mark power tools, computers, electrical devices, mobile phones, tablets, equestrian tack, golf clubs, musical instrument cases – and more.

Ready for anything

Looking for a challenge this year? North Yorkshire Police’s dedicated team of officers, volunteers and partners are on standby 24/7, 365 days a year ready to respond to major incidents, critical incidents and civil emergencies such as flooding. You too can do your bit next year by becoming a trained volunteer.

Together we’ve got it covered

Seen someone acting suspiciously? North Yorkshire Police works with partner agencies including our local councils, the military, tourist attractions retailers and many others to help keep North Yorkshire safe as possible. They also rely on you to be their eyes and ears and report any suspicious activity.

New Year, new relationship?

Starting a new relationship can be an exciting time but do you have concerns about your partner? Did you know that any concerned person, including a current partner, family member, professional person or-next door-neighbour, has a right to ask the police about someone’s past if they are worried about their behaviour and think they may potentially be violent?

Prey to criminals

With our rural villages, market towns, and working farmland, North Yorkshire is a beautiful place to live, work and visit. But these rural locations are not immune from crime. Take an active part in crime prevention and sign up for the force’s free Community Messaging service or one of their rural watch schemes.