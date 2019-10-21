10 locations you can visit that inspired Disney films
If you’ve ever watched a Disney film and wondered if the place they’re set are real locations, or if particular places featured in them have real-life inspirations, then this is everything you need to know.
Travel experts Snaptrip have collated 10 locations and landmarks in Europe which were the inspiration behind some of Disney’s most iconic films.
1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - inspired by Alczar de Segovia Spain
Located in the city of Segovia, the Alczar of Segovia is a World Heritage site, a medieval alczar and the inspiration for the Evil Queens castle in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
3. 101 Dalmatians - inspired by Regents Park, London
The story takes place in London, and was the first Disney animated film to be set in a specific place. Regents Park appears numerous times throughout the film. Its first seen as the place where Pongo and Roger meet Perdita and Anita.
4. Sleeping Beauty - inspired by Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
Built in 1869, the Neuschwanstein castle is located in the village of Hohenschwangau. The towers and turrets served as inspiration for Sleeping Beautys home. Its also the inspiration behind Walt Disneys Disneyland castle.