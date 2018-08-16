10 Bond End, Knaresborough - £295,000

This attractive, well-appointed and characterful three bedroom Grade II listed townhouse has a contemporary glass box dining room extension, which really sets it apart, according to agents Dacres.

With no onward chain, this spacious home has two reception rooms, as well as private enclosed gardens.

The lounge has a wood burning stove and there is also a lower ground floor cellar, house bathroom, potential first floor master bedroom and two second floor double rooms. Contact Dacre on 01423 864126.