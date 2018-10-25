1 The Plantation, Birstwith - £625,000

editorial image

An immaculately presented, modern detached stone property in Lower Nidderdale, originally constructed in circa 2000 using the finest materials including stone and slate, according to agent Knight Frank LLP.

This three-bedroom home benefits from timber framed double glazed windows throughout and offers versatile living space.

Outside, there are landscaped private gardens with terraced and lawned areas. The property occupies a quiet position at the head of a popular cul de sac. Contact Knight Frank 01423 535 377.