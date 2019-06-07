What is greatest nightclub in Harrogate of all time?

Gone but not forgotten, do you remember the lost Harrogate nightclubs?

And what is the greatest nightclub in Harrogate of all time - in your opinion?

It may be a current one - the town still has The Viper Rooms (first opened in early Noughties on Parliament Street) and Moko Lounge (first opened in 2006 on Kings Road) - but different tastes and times mean many famous names have been left behind.

But he 80s and 90s were, perhaps, the golden age of nightclubs in Harrogate and the Harrogate Advertiser is looking for readers photos and memories of from those days.

We will publish the best ones online and reveal what the town's favourite lost Harrogate nightclub is - and what is the best Harrogate nightclub of all time.

To get off to a running start, here's the Harrogate Advertiser's guide in brief to some of those legendary nightclubs now sadly in the vaults of history.

Club: Carringtons.

Location: bottom of Station Parade

Era: 1980s to late Noughties.

What was it like: Mostly a bit mums and dads, pre-Rave era in atmosphere. But, before the arrival of Jimmys, it was Harrogate's most popular nightclub.

Club: The Old Bourbon

Location: King's Road, Harrogate.

Era: Early 1990s.

What was it like: Usually laidback & friendly with nice bouncers and live music, Jools Holland played here solo once and enjoyed it. Depending on your tastes, a contender for Harrogate's best-ever nightclub.

Later became Jimmys which ran for around 15 years from mid-1990s to late Noughties and was the town's busiest club for most of its life, partly because it had an amazing number of different floors and nooks and crannies. In its dying days it briefly became Mansion.

Club: Josephines.

Location: Bottom of Commercial Street, Harrogate.

Era: Late 1980s/early 1990s.

What was it like: A little cheesy but genuinely glitzy. We think hardman ex-Leeds Utd footballer/actor Vinnie Jones was there as a special guest on its launch night.

Club: Intercon/Annabella's

Location: Basement of Copthall Towers (now called The Exchange), Station Parade, Harrogate.

Era: 1970 to 1980s.

What was it like: Better known as Annabella's, this club at the bottom of Harrogate's tallest office block boasted flashing lights and fibre glass to create a cave-like feeling.

Club: Ministry of Sound's Minibar.

Location: Parliament Street, Harrogate.

Era: Mid-Noughties.

What was it like: Doomed attempt to bring the glamorous 'super club' concept to Harrogate, the famous brand, flash interiors and different rooms of music, seating and drinks failed to attract enough punters at this short-lived nightclub.

Club: Zero/various names.

Location: Station Parade, Harrogate.

Era: Early 1990s-late Noughties.

What was it like: Shortlived. Behind the now closed heavy silver doors lies a biggest space with low ceilings, no focal point. It's had a large variety of names and music policies over the years but it's never had much atmosphere.

