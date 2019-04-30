West End Avenue, Harrogate - £750,000

West End Avenue is regarded as one of the most sought after roads in Harrogate largely due to being within close proximity to the Stray, town centre and the Grammar School.

The property includes a snug/dining room, rear porch, updated breakfast kitchen, three cellar rooms, master bedroom with updated en suite shower room, bedroom two, luxury house bathroom, second floor three further bedrooms and an additional WC. Outside gardens, enclosed courtyard and parking area. Phone Hopkinsons on 01423 501201.