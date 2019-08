This stone built, detached family home occupies a peaceful position with outstanding views towards Swinsty reservoir.

This property includes entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, large dining kitchen - all with Yorkshire stone flooring and exposed beams, separate utility/laundry room and three bright and spacious reception rooms. There are four bedrooms – one with en-suite – and a house bathroom. It is open to view on Saturday August 31 by appointment. Contact Beadnall Copley on 01423 503500.