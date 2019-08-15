Watch box office blockbusters under the stars at open air cinema near Harrogate

Following an early blast of unseasonably good weather this year, enjoy The Luna Cinema’s open air film season which is on its way to Harewood House.

The cinema invites you to three nights of classic films on our huge screen with Harewood House and its grounds at sunset as an incredible backdrop.

Film fans can see:

• Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, September 6, doors 6.15pm, film 7.45pm.

• A Star is Born, September 7, doors 6.15pm, film 7.45pm.

• Bohemian Rhapsody, September 8, doors 6.15pm, film 7.45pm.

Multi-award winning Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the tale of how singer Freddie Mercury and his family fled Zanzibar, featues an Oscar-winning performance from Rami Malek, as Mercury.

The foot-stomping celebration, littered with Queen hits, follows the band’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, culminating with a reunion and an unforgettable performance at Live Aid in 1985.

In A Star is Born, Jackson, a seasoned musician, discovers – and falls in a love with – a struggling artist, Ali (played by Lady Gaga).

Jack coaxes her into the spotlight and her career takes off but Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “Following last year’s phenomenal outdoor success with The Greatest Showman, we were hoping for a good crop of musical films and in A Star Is Born, Mary Poppins Returns, Bohemian Rhapsody and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, we got exactly that!”

Parking at Harewood House is onsite, parking stewards will direct you.