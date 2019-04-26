TV chef on festival’s menu

The Inn at South Stainley will be hosting its first Food and drink festival and showcasing a cooking demonstration by TV chef Michael O’Hare to help raise money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The culinary genius, who is chef-patron at The Man Behind The Curtain Michelin starred restaurant in Leeds, will be displaying his expertise at The Inn’s Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 11 May.

The free event, in aid of Martin House, will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10, 11 and 12 May at the newly refurbished gastropub.

A spokesman said: “We’re so excited to welcome Michael O’Hare to The Inn. He’s an exceptional and extraordinary chef and we’re privileged that he’s agreed to come along.”