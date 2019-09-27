This indie legend will take stage on Stray in Harrogate today

This is the day legendary Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker will step on to the Stray in Harrogate. Yes, you read it right.

Yorkshire great Cocker will be performing a DJ set in the Fan Zone on West Park – which is located on The Stray – today, Friday, September 27 after the completion of Men’s Under-23 Road Race in the current 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

The BBC4 regular will be performing a DJ set from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

The other two exciting names coming to Harrogate during the UCIs this weekend are The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling.

The Pigeon Detectives take the stage tomorrow, Saturday, September 28 at 7.40pm once the Women’s Elite Road Race has concluded.

The Leeds-based indie rock band have been one of the county’s most popular bands over the last two decades.

Joining them on Saturday evening is Harrogate’s hottest female vocalist, Litany and world famous Harrogate-based tribute band UK Foo Fighters.

Litany, who’s single Bedroom has racked up over 13 million listens on Spotify, will begin at 4:50pm with fellow Harrogate band, the UK Foo Fighters following her at 6:05pm.

Finally, The Feeling will help round off the Championships in style on Sunday, September 29 at 6.30pm after the Men’s Elite Road Race.

Hits such as ‘Fill My Little World’, ‘Love it When You Call’ and ‘Never Be Lonely’ will have fans singing along to this British-based five-piece.

Fans can watch all those acts totally free of charge as the Fan Zone is open to everyone from September 21-29.

Harrogate Fan Zone: Opening times

Friday, September 27 - 10am to 9.30pm;

Saturday, September 28 - 10am to 10pm;

Sunday, September 29 - 8am to 8.30pm.