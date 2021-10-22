Harrogate clothes store is finally to reopen after joining M&S 'family'

Harrogate shop reopening - The acquisition of JAEGER by Marks & Spencer takes the brand onto the next stage of its evolutionary journey.

The acquisition of JAEGER by Marks & Spencer takes the brand onto the next stage of its evolutionary journey.

Both launched in 1884, and JAEGER is now proudly part of the Marks & Spencer family.

At one point, there were questions about the future of Harrogate’s JAEGER store after it failed to reopen after lockdown restrictions were eased earlier this year.

But the JAEGER brand will be relaunched in store in Harrogate at the end of the month to tie in with the launch of the famous label's new image and capsule collection.

The JAEGER collection will be housed and available to buy via a fully immersive and digital concept experience in the Harrogate M&S branch from October 28th.

Customers will be able to browse the collection instore and buy online with the help of a member of the JAEGER team on site.

A spokesperson said the new Jaeger image will stand for effortless elegance, British modernity, and the creation of “tomorrow’s vintage”.

The new Autumn/Winter 2021 capsule collection will debut JAEGER’s emphasis on quality, design and innovation while protecting the heritage of the brand.

Fiona Lambert, managing director of JAEGER, said: “We are delighted to have taken the fabulous heritage of JAEGER and reimagined it with British modernity, effortless elegance and sensorial quality that will create “tomorrow’s vintage”

JAEGER's aim is to offer effortless elegance sustainably, starting in its home of Great Britain.

The new Autumn/Winter 2021 capsule collection is a curation of contemporary, collectable pieces of womenswear and menswear that embodies British modernity with impeccable quality, cut and fit.

Seasonal hero lines include coats, dresses, knitwear, and modern tailoring, that offer stylish solutions for the individual’s lifestyle and interests.

The new JAEGER collection will be available from www.jaeger.co.uk with selected rollout to stores nationwide from the 28th October including the cities below:

Bluewater, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Cribbs Causeway, Edinburgh, Grafton Street (Dublin), Handforth, Harrogate, Kings Road, Marble Arch, Newcastle & Stratford.