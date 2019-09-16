Scholes village show declared a success

Organisers of the ninth annual Scholes Village Show declared the event very successful after it received community support.

The standard of entries and effort put into the event, which took place at the village hall on September 7 and was opened by Coun Sam Firth, was praised.

“It is always very rewarding to receive such good support from the village and surrounding areas with nearly 100 entrants producing 500 entries,” said chairman Jane Macaulay.

“The flowers, fruit and vegetables were exceptionally good and created a really good atmosphere as people entered the hall.

“There are very many talented people in and around, with the show giving them an opportunity to develop and exhibit their skills in the arts and crafts section. “The Children’s Section was very good, with displays of edible monsters, recycled vehicles, baking and other arts and crafts.

“We had excellent support from the school so we thank them and say well done to everyone.”

The chairman added: “We really appreciate all the hard work and effort that is put into creating the displays for people to view in the afternoon, as without them we would not have a show.

Trophies went to:

The Banksian Medal presented by the RHS for the most points in the Horticultural Section Brenda Payne. The Challenge Shield for most points throughout the schedule – Brenda Payne. Diamond Jubilee Trophy for most points in the floral section – Ken Tiffany. Wilfrid Senior Trophy for most points in the fruit and vegetable section – Brenda Payne. Bartle Trophy for arts and crafts – Shared by Karen Nash and Sally Edward. Eric Vaux Pickard Trophy for woodwork – Stuart Bailey. Honore Trophy for home cooking Katherine Macklam. Bluebell Cup for photography – Darren Walsh.

Jane added: “Events like this are an important part of village life and provide an opportunity for people and families to get together to meet old friend and make new ones.

“Home baking always features, both on the show benches and, of course, in the ever popular teas provided by Scholes WI. Thank you to them.

“There is a small hard working committee but they wouldn’t be able to put the show on without all help from their families, friends and organisations.

“They would like to thank everyone who contributed to the show, the exhibitors, the judges, the sponsors, all the many helpers and all those who came in the afternoon.”