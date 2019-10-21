Ripon students are placed top of the class by national website

Staff and students at Ripon Grammar are celebrating after a leading national school comparison website put them top of the class.

The data gathering website School Guide awarded the school a five star certificate after naming it one of the top performing schools in England.

The site, which has provided information to the Mumsnet parents’ website and the UK’s top property website Rightmove, rates more than 34,000 state and independent schools in the UK.

Visited by 15,000 parents a day, the guide assesses schools according to key performance data, including exam results, Ofsted reports, ‘value added’ score, attendance and pupil to teacher ratio.

Parents are also able to write a review of their child’s school and compare against others locally, with a maximum five-star rating.

School Guide founder Victoria Bond said only schools with the highest academic records and in the top 20 per cent of schools in England were awarded five stars.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said he was delighted all the hard work of staff and students at RGS had been acknowledged: “It’s great to be recognised as one of the top schools in the country. But there is a lot more to RGS than outstanding exam results and exceptional pupil progress.

“At the core of our purpose is the education of young minds to become outstanding members of the community and we are proud of the rich co-curricular opportunities we offer, contributing to producing well-rounded individuals ready for life beyond the classroom.”

Mrs Bond congratulated the school and added: “Ripon Grammar School’s five-star certificate is the result of its dedication to academic excellence and shows how much it has achieved in the last year.”