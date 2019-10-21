Post office new bank services in Boroughbridge

Residents in Boroughbridge will have a new way to access their bank details and cash at their local post office following a newly signed agreement.

The new agreement affects customers of 28 of the biggest UK banks. Customers of all the main UK banks from early 2020 will be able to access their accounts at Post Office branches. Services include cash withdrawals, cash/cheque deposits and balance enquiries.

Only Barclays has chosen to stop allowing counter cash withdrawals at Post Office branches from January 8, 2020. Director of Banking Services, Post Office, Martin Kearsley, said the Post Office continues to be a vital centre for communities nationwide by offering convenient access to cash for millions.