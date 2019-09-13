Popular Harrogate cafe reopens after makeover

One of Harrogate's most popular independent cafes has reopened after an extensive makeover.

Located on the first floor inside independent luxury fashion boutique, Snooty Frox at 34-36 Hookstone Road, the Wild Plum has become one of the most Instagrammable food destinations in Harrogate in recent years.

Offering home cooked food, prepared and baked on the premises using only the best, fresh and local produce, chef Bethany Haresign's menu changes daily at Wild Plum and cater for all food lovers, taste buds and dietary requirements.

Snooty Frox fashion store offers occasion and evening wear, casual wear, millinery, accessories and gifts.

Snooty Frox has remained throughout the period.

