Plans revealed for new Ripon restaurant

A planning application has been submitted to open up a new restaurant on Kirkgate in Ripon.

Previously the site of Kirkgate Fashion House, Uno Momento, which already has restaurants in Darlington, Stokesley, Middlesbrough, Northallerton and Durham, is looking to bring to Ripon what it describes as a blend of modern and classical Italian food, with "English home comforts and foods from around the world."

The planning application for the development states a change of use from vacant retail to a restaurant, "with internal alternations and external alteration to allow insertion of extraction grille to rear facade."

Uno Momento has been approached for comment.