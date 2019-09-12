Party-time in Harrogate as new Manahatta bar is launched

New Harrogate bar Manahatta only been open for less than a week but already what was The Pit bar-eaterie in Harrogate has a new vibe.

An extensive £400,000 makeover hasn't changed the layout or structure of the main part of this venue on The Ginnel off Parliament Street.



But it has added some glitz and glamour in the style of a fun New York bar thanks to new fixture, fittings, furniture, lighting and signs.

As the name itself suggests, owners Arc Inspirations, who have enjoyed great success on Leeds, have clearly been inspired by the fast-paced cocktail bars in downtown Manhattan.



Once downstairs, it's all peacock blue booths, neon signage and an emphasis on Prosecco, cocktails and international lagers.

The music pumps out, the lights sparkle and a party atmosphere is all around.



Manahatta can also boast a brand new food menu packed with USA-style bar food, led by hot and tasty burgers.



One item on the menu it's hard to ignore is The Godfather - a towering burger of two beef patties, crispy fried chicken, pulled pork, panchetta, melted Monterey Jack cheese, slaw and a big juicy onion ring.



But the bar's burger menu also includes a Vegan option - the Beyond Brooklyn burger, which is said to be the juiciest plant-based vegan pattie known to mankind.



Other new plates include the indulgent Mac Lasagne and the towering Empire State Chicken, which are both designed to satisfy even the mightiest of appetites.

There will also be some new dishes added to the popular lighter bites menu, including sharers and nutritious salads.



Leeds customers have been enjoying Manahatta's famous Bottomless Brunch to the party for a while.

On offer every Saturday and Sunday between 11am-4pm, it's now arrived in Harrogate and will undoubtedly make the same sort of stir with diners.



Revellers are also invited to drop into Manahatta between 4pm and 7pm each day to take advantage of the Downtown Social offers on drinks.



Don’t Walk, Dance is designed to get everyone's weekend ready and is set to be the place to be come sundown each Thursday night with hot local DJ’s spinning party beats.



In addition, several different spaces and bars can be booked, including the upstairs bar which can comfortably cater for up to 20 partygoers.

