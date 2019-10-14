Outwood Primary Academy pupils welcome VIP guests to school

Two VIP guests have been welcomed to a North Yorkshire School to spend the day with pupils.

The Mayors of both Ripon and Harrogate have been special guests at Outwood Primary Academy in Ripon.

Outwood Primary Academy (OPA) Greystone hosted Coun Stuart Martin MBE, Mayor of Harrogate, and a week later the primary academy welcomed the Mayor of Ripon, Coun Eamon Parkin (pictured with pupils Fatimo Lorenzo and Conor McGarvey.

Principal at OPA Greystone, Victoria Kirkman, said: “It has been an exceptionally exciting time for us at the primary academy recently and we were thrilled to welcome both Coun Stuart Martin, MBE, and Coun Eamon Parkin to OPA Greystone.

“The children were really excited to meet them, and learn more about their roles, and I believe their enthusiasm was matched by both Mayors.

“During both councillor Stuart Martin, MBE, and councillor Eamon Parkin’s visit, both Mayors were very complimentary about the children, and the staff, which we are all very proud of. At Outwood we want to put children first, to raise standards and transform lives, and to do this we know our staff work very hard. For our approach and work to be praised by the wider community is special.”

After his visit Stuart Martin MBE said: “I am thankful to OPA Greystone, staff and children, for their warm welcome and showing me around the primary academy.”

Speaking about the visit, Coun Eamon Parkin said: “I was delighted to visit OPA Greystone and see the great work being done at the primary academy. I was very impressed by its dedication to supporting the children’s mental health, something which is very important in today’s world and especially for this generation of children.”