North Yorks brewery marks 25 years with new beers

It’s not every day that a craft beer brewery turns 25, so Knaresborough’s family-owned Roosters has decided to celebrate by brewing a series of new beers in collaboration with an international cast of fellow small brewers.

Having initially set out to brew one collaboration a month, Roosters ended up with 17! Starting with Magic Rock, the list includes seven brewers who’ll be heading across the Atlantic to join it from the USA - Bale Breaker, Freewheel, Green Cheek, Odell, Oskar Blues, Ska and Yorkshire Square.

Also featuring are Amundsen from Norway and Tiny Rebel will be heading up from South Wales.

Three of London’s finest - Beavertown, Camden and Fourpure - will also be making the trip to Yorkshire, as well as top northern microbrewers such as Hawkshead.

The brewery’s commercial manager Tom Fozard and his brother, Oliver Fozard, head brewer have already got the ball rolling.

Already available are Northern Powerhouse,, a 4.5% session IPA, a limited edition 25th Anniversary Pale Ale, and Scrambler – a refreshing, watermelon pale ale.

In addition, to mark the 800th anniversary of Knaresborough's legendary St Robert, Roosters is also planning to launch a special beer later in the year.

Saint Robert will be a delicious dark brown 5.7% Yorkshire Abbey ale brewed with a blend of six malts.