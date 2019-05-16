New! Harrogate's latest shop 'closure' blow

Harrogate's retail sector in the town centre has suffered a new blow.

Another closure of a branch of a major high street chain in Harrogate now looks on the cards.

The signs outside Gap men and women's clothes store at 2-6 James Street say the following:

"Store closing sale"

"Everything must go"

"All stock reduced"



The seeming departure of Gap, should it go ahead, would leave another empty unit on this prime shopping street near the already empty unit vacated by Next when it relocated to Victoria Shopping Centre last year.

It also demonstrates the importance of the work being carried out to improve matters by Harrogate's new BID (Business Improvement District) team.

