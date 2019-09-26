More rain forecast but 'keep calm and carry on' is order of day for UCI cycling in Harrogate

There may have been a slight delay to the start of proceedings today, Thursday at the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate but organisers are saying the cycling events and the Fan Zone will go ahead as scheduled - despite forecasts of more rain over the next four days.

With the biggest influx of visitors expected in Harrogate for the two biggest race this weekend - the Women's Elite Race on Saturday and Men's on Sunday - the advice is simple - "wear appropriate clothing and footwear."



The good news is the forecasts for Friday through Sunday may be wet but it's probably going to be a case of showers rather than Tuesday’s biblical scenes!



On the whole, at the moment, riders and fans on Saturday look set to enjoy the better of the weather conditions.



The official line is "there is the potential for wet weather so please wear appropriate footwear.”



As to what constitutes appropriate footwear, the Harrogate Advertiser dug deeper and was told not your best shoes but wellies are probably unnecessary on the Fan Zone at the Stray where the likes of Jarvis Cocker, the Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling are to appear because there is "plenty of trackway."*

*Subject to standard terms and conditions.

UCI Road World Championships 2019

Up to date racing timetable

Thursday, September 26

Richmond to Harrogate

Men’s Junior Road Race

1210 – 1530 (Three laps of Harrogate arriving into two at about 1430)

Friday, September 27

Two races

Doncaster to Harrogate

Women’s junior Road Race

0840 – 1115 (No laps)

Men’s U23 Road Rad

1400 – 1830 (Two laps of Harrogate arriving into town at about 1745)

Saturday, September 28

Bradford to Harrogate

Women’s Elite Road Race

1140 – 1530 (Three laps of Harrogate arriving into town at about 1430)

Sunday, September 29

Leeds to Harrogate

Men’s Elite Road Race

0840 – 1530 (Seven laps of Harrogate arriving into town at about 1315)

