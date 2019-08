An imposing and spacious five bedroom Georgian family home in need of modernisation, with a number of period features and charming rear garden, in the heart of this sought after village.

Central reception hall, sitting room, dining room, snug/family room and breakfast kitchen. Four double bedrooms and fifth single bedroom or study, box room (which could create an en-suite), house bathroom and separate wc. There is garaging for two cars. Contact Beadnall Copley 01937 580850.