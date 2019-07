Agents Beadnall Copley describe this as a well presented detached family home which has been greatly improved and occupies a convenient cul-de-sac position within walking distance of the town centre.

It includes a hall, cloaks/wc, sitting room, dining room, conservatory, study, modern kitchen with integrated appliances and utility room. The master bedroom has a newly installed shower room, and there are three further bedrooms and modern house bathroom. Contact Beadnall Copley 01937 580850.