Jarvis Cocker for Harrogate Stray during UCI cycling championships

Legendary Pulp musician Jarvis Cocker is among a host of world-class musical acts that will be performing in free shows in Harrogate at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Fan Zone in Harrogate during the event.

Jarvis Cocker is among the world’s most famous Yorkshiremen having fronted the legendary group Pulp who sold more than 10 million records across the globe. Cocker will be performing a DJ set in the Fan Zone – which is located on The Stray – on Friday, September 27 after the Men’s Under-23 Road Race.

The other two exciting names coming to Harrogate during the UCIs are The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling.

The Pidgeon Detectives then take the stage 24 hours later once the Women’s Elite Road Race has concluded.

This Leeds-based indie rock band have been one of the county’s most popular bands over the last two decades, producing two top-10 albums, one of which (‘Wait For Me’) went platinum in the UK. Joining The Pidgeon Detectives on Saturday evening is Harrogate’s hottest female vocalist, Litany, who’s single ‘Bedroom’ has racked up over 13 million listens on Spotify, and much-loved tribute band UK Foo Fighters.

Finally, The Feeling will help round off the Championships in style on Sunday, September 29 after the Men’s Elite Road Race. Hits such as ‘Fill My Little World’, ‘Love it When You Call’ and ‘Never Be Lonely’ will have fans singing along to this British-based five-piece who have enjoyed four top-10 singles and one number-one album over the course of their glittering career.

The Feeling will be playing all the hits and more from their Twelve Stops and Home Album including: Sewn, Rosé, Fill My Little World, Love it When You Call & Never Be Lonely.

Fans can watch all those acts totally free of charge as the Fan Zone is open to everyone from September 21-29.

Cut-price offers for Harrogate shoppers during UCI cycling events

Joining The Pigeon Detectives on Saturday evening is Harrogate’s acclaimed female vocalist, Litany, who’s single Bedroom has racked up over 13 million listens on Spotify, and much-loved tribute band UK Foo Fighters.

Litany’s set will begin at 4:50pm with fellow Harrogate band, the world-famous UK Foo Fighters following her at 6:05pm.

Also appearing in the Fan Zone will be top Big Beats DJ Rory Hoy from Knaresborough.

The first weekend is especially family friendly, with a whole host of added entertainment being aimed specifically at children. The Fan Zone will also host the Official Opening Ceremony on that first Saturday, with live stage acts helping get the Championships off to a spectacular start.

The Fan Zone will very much be the place to be during the event, with giant screens allowing people to watch every race live and every medal presentation taking place on the main stage. It’s not all about the cycling though, there will also be a wide range of high-quality food and drinks providers on hand as well as a traders village and official merchandise superstore.

Full details on the Fan Zone can be found at Yorkshire2019.co.uk/FanZone

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: “We’re delighted to have booked these amazing musicians and they will definitely add to the carnival atmosphere inside the Fan Zone. Their performances will be worth waiting for once the racing has concluded and I’m sure they’ll appeal to cycling and non-cycling fans alike.

“Our Fan Zone is for everyone and we’re proud to be offering this calibre of entertainment completely free of charge. We’re looking forward to seeing thousands of people enjoying over the nine days of action and sincerely hope this will be a Championships to remember.”

The line-up for the Opening Ceremony evening in Harrogate on Saturday, September 21 includes the Harrogate Theatre Choir, Hyde Park Brass and The Motown Sparklettes.

Harrogate couple meet stars on Downton Abbey movie red carpet