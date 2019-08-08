Host of international cuisines at Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

An extensive and unique selection of street food will be on offer at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle.

Festival organiser Michael Johnston, speaking about the food line-up for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, said: “We always try to ensure a diverse range of street food traders each year.

“The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will see a whole host of international cuisines from both repeating and new street food traders.

“We will be fulfilling our aim to celebrate the incredibly talented local food traders that the North has.”

Meat lovers will be spoilt for choice with the likes of The Ox Box, Steak Sandwich and License 2 Grill, who each have a specialty in mouth-watering meat products.

Bringing an exciting and unique product to the festival will be Yu Donut, who specialise in Chinese style savoury donuts, as well as sweet donuts while Little Somboon Kitchen will be offering their famous Pan-Asian Cuisine.

The festival, which is set to take place from August 24 to 26 from 10am to 6pm each day, will also see the likes of The Greedy Greek Deli, Rita’s Indian Kitchen and The Mexican Pilgrim. Tickets are available from £4.98 per adult.