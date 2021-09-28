Four easy ways to cut your property’s carbon footprint

Washing machine.

The UK is working towards a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, meaning everyone must play their part. And when it comes to our personal lives, the biggest contributor to greenhouse gases is our homes - household emissions contribute around 15 per cent of the UK’s total carbon footprint. The good news, however, is that there are many things we can do to lower our homes’ greenhouse gas emissions.

Here are four easy and cost-effective ways to make your home greener:

• Don’t leave appliances on standby - the Energy Saving Trust found that between nine and 16 per cent of UK household energy usage is from devices plugged in on standby. It is estimated that this could be costing us around £86 a year. By switching off your appliances when you’re not using them, you’re not only making a positive impact on the environment, but you’re also saving money.

• Consider your fuel sources - a home emits an average of 2.7 tonnes of CO2 a year solely from heating. Electric boilers are significantly more eco-friendly and are extremely energy-efficient. If your gas boiler is coming to the end of its life, now is the time to consider an environmentally friendly alternative. Otherwise, have it regularly serviced by a Gas Safe boiler engineer to ensure it’s as energy efficient as possible.

• Think about energy efficiency everywhere - insulating homes is critical if we’re to meet our target of net-zero emissions. Insulation will not only save you money by trapping heat inside your home, but it will also prevent greenhouse gases from leaking out into the environment. Energy efficiency can also be applied to other appliances. Fill your washing machine instead of running multiple small loads and if your home has a dishwasher, don’t switch it on until it’s full.