Demand is expected to be high as ex MOD homes go on sale in Ripon

The properties were formerly used as married quarters accommodation connected to the nearby British Army barracks.

Now lightly refurbished throughout by Annington, the properties are aimed at local families and first time buyers.

The homes, south of the historic city, also offer the opportunity for growing families to expand further.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, said: “Ripon is one of Yorkshire’s best kept secrets.

“A microcosm of history and culture, this city is in a fantastic location to get onto the property ladder, so it comes as no surprise that we have received plenty of forward enquiries from buyers that missed their chance to purchase from our last release.

“This time, we’ll be releasing a selection of three-bedroom homes, ideal for growing families and young professionals looking for a bit of extra room.

“As those who missed out last time will know, these properties aren’t likely to be on the market for very long.”

Ben Buckley, appointed agent at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office, added: “Three-bedroom semi-detached homes in this part of Ripon, offered with scope to enhance further, is an opportunity that is a rarity in this current housing market with limited availability.

“These houses were built in the 1960s and a number have good-sized gardens, driveway and some have garages.

“They’re also in a popular location, less than two miles from the centre of Ripon and just a short drive from both the A61, linking to both Harrogate and the A1M, and the likes of Fountains Abbey in the Yorkshire Dales which is less than five miles away.

“As a result of all this, they are already attracting considerable interest from all types of buyers.”

Harrogate is just a 30-minute drive from Ripon, and offers direct rail services to Leeds (30 minutes) and London King’s Cross (three hours), while the larger cities of Leeds and York are both less than an hour away by car.

Key road links such as the A1 are close by, leading to major cross-country roadways including the M1.

Prices at Ripon will start from £215,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

For more information about the homes for sale at Ripon, please contact the selling agent on 01765 605151 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.

Annington became one of the largest private owners of residential property in the UK following the purchase of 57,434 homes from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 1996.