Here's what the Harrogate Fan Zone schedule looks like for next week

Legendary Pulp musician Jarvis Cocker is among a host of world-class musical acts that will be performing free shows in Harrogate at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Fan Zone in Harrogate during the event.

Jarvis Cocker is among the world’s most famous Yorkshiremen having fronted the group Pulp who sold more than 10 million records across the globe. Cocker will be performing a DJ set in the Fan Zone – which is located on The Stray – on Friday, September 27 after the Men’s Under-23 Road Race.

The other two exciting names coming to Harrogate during the UCIs are The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling. The Pigeon Detectives take the stage on Saturday, September 28 once the Women’s Elite Road Race has concluded.

Harrogate Fan Zone: Opening times

Saturday, September 21 - 9am to 9.30pm;

Sunday, September 22 - 9am to 6.30pm;

Monday, September 23 - 9am to 6.30pm;

Tuesday, September 24 - 9am to 6.30pm;

Wednesday, September 25 - 10am to 6.30pm;

Thursday, September 26 - 11am to 6.30pm;

Friday, September 27 - 10am to 9.30pm;

Saturday, September 28 - 10am to 10pm;

Sunday, September 29 - 8am to 8.30pm.

The Leeds-based indie rock band have been one of the county’s most popular bands over the last two decades. Joining them on Saturday evening is Harrogate’s hottest female vocalist, Litany, who’s single ‘Bedroom’ has racked up over 13 million listens on Spotify, and world famous Harrogate-based tribute band UK Foo Fighters.

Litany’s set will begin at 4:50pm with fellow Harrogate band, the UK Foo Fighters following her at 6:05pm.

Finally, The Feeling will help round off the Championships in style on Sunday, September 29 after the Men’s Elite Road Race. Hits such as ‘Fill My Little World’, ‘Love it When You Call’ and ‘Never Be Lonely’ will have fans singing along to this British-based five-piece.Fans can watch all those acts totally free of charge as the Fan Zone is open to everyone from September 21-29.

Also appearing in the Fan Zone will be top Big Beats DJ Rory Hoy from Knaresborough. The first weekend is especially family friendly, with a whole host of added entertainment being aimed specifically at children.

The Fan Zone will also host the Official Opening Ceremony on that first Saturday, with live stage acts helping get the Championships off to a spectacular start.

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: “We’re delighted to have booked these amazing musicians and they will definitely add to the carnival atmosphere inside the Fan Zone. Their performances will be worth waiting for once the racing has concluded.”

